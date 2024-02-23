NFL sets record-breaking $255.4M salary cap, finalizes franchise tag amounts for 2024

The NFL offseason is underway, and the league came out on Friday to establish the 2024 salary cap. Citing deferred COVID payments and an increase in media revenue, the salary cap has been set at a record-breaking $255.4 million per team. This move also sets the franchise tag amounts as teams contemplate using their tag opportunity heading into free agency.

The salary cap was projected to increase, but it wasn’t expected to be this high. 2023’s salary cap was set at $224.8 million. This $31 million single-year jump is the largest in history. It shows the success of the sport, especially when you look at the last 30 years. The salary cap has jumped $100 million in the last eight years, easily the highest jump in that span ever. This increase provides some help to teams that were on the border of the projected salary cap, but now just shows how bad the Buffalo Bills cap situation is as they are $40 million over the cap.

Franchise tag amounts 2024/2023

QB — $38,302,338/$32,416000

RB — $11,952,720/$10,091,000

WR — $21,816,268/$19,743,000

TE — $12,693,380/$11,345,000

OL — $23,540,218/$18,244,000

DE — $21,323,356/$19,727,000

DT — $22,102,316/$19,937,000

LB — $24,007,600/$20,926,000

CB — $19,801,162/$18,140,000

S — $17,122,016/$14,460,000

P/K — $5,984,022/$5,393,000

When you look at the numbers top to bottom, you can see why Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley were so outspoken when wanting their position to get paid what they felt it deserved. Outside of special teams, running backs have the smallest franchise tag as a position group in the league. These amounts all but guarantee we won’t see a franchise tag used on a quarterback because nearly $40 million for one season of a player only makes sense if they are on a long-term deal.