NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Friday, February 23 on DraftKings Sportsbook

20 teams are in action across the association on Friday, including a few squads who are suiting up for the first time since the All-Star Break.

In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat

Adebayo has always been a strong presence on the boards despite his slight height disadvantage at 6’9, but this year he’s taken it to another level.

The All-Star is averaging a career-high 10.7 rebounds per game, and he entered the unofficial halfway point of the season on a hot streak when it came to crashing the glass. Bam grabbed at least 11 boards in seven of his last nine contests, and tonight he’ll draw a Pelicans team on the second night of a back-to-back.

Adebayo will be battling Jonas Valanciunas on the glass tonight. In the past, that matchup has been enough to stay away for pretty much any big man due to Valanciunas’ pure size. However, the 31-year-old isn’t quite the same rebounding threat as he has been in years past, averaging below 10 per game for the first time in six seasons.

After a few days off, Bam should be refreshed and active on the boards in this one.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

How does the old saying go?

“Shooters shoot.”

Well, that’s what Malik Beasley does. At a very high level.

The veteran sharpshooter has been unconscious from behind the arc this year, hitting 44.4% of his long-range attempts. Beasley put up a somewhat disappointing showing at the 3-Point Contest, but that likely had more to do with him being a jump-shooter compared to other flat-footed shooters, as it forced him to rush to beat the clock.

Beasley has hit at least three triples in seven of his last eight contests for Milwaukee, and the volume has been high enough to feel comfortable relying on him to do it again tonight, even against a tough Timberwolves defense.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

I’m taking a flyer on two plus-money defensive props tonight on Memphis’ side of this matchup.

Williams Jr. has emerged as a significant part of the Grizzlies’ rotation with all of their recent injuries, playing at least 34 minutes in six straight games. Over the course of that stretch, he’s racked up two-plus steals on four occasions. The value on this line at +130 is enticing enough to take a shot on.

Aldama hasn’t been quite as much of a force on the defensive end, but he’s also a consistent rotational contributor for Memphis, and he’s rejected one shot in three straight matchups.

If you’re looking for some upside with defensive props tonight, these are two plays I like.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Friday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

