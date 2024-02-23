What Reignmakers PGA TOUR players need to know about Cognizant Classic Showdown and Booster Packs

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is officially releasing PGA TOUR Showdowns in 2024!

Similar to UFC event packs, Reignmakers PGA TOUR Showdown packs will be sold weekly containing cards playable only in that week’s contests. These cards are not playable in Classic mode contests, but instead in a Friday and Sunday Showdown contest with over $50K in prizing!

Showdown contests are played in individual rounds of a given event, using single-use Showdown Set cards. The roster format for Showdown contests includes a Captain (will score 1.5X fantasy points) and four (4) additional eligible golfers. All eligible golfers from a Showdown event will be able to be drafted in any Golfer position and each golfer may only be drafted 1X per entry. Buying Showdown packs will be the ONLY way to pull Hybrid cards playable in both Classic & Showdown contests!

The Showdown contests will continue with PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Showdown Packs for the Cognizant Classic from February 29-March 3 at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Here’s a breakdown of the drop for PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Showdown Packs:

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Showdown Pack Details Event Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Event Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Cognizant Classic $34.99 Greens Pass holders Preferred Start: 2/27 (Tue), 12:00 p.m. ET Public Start: 2/27 (Tue), 3:00 p.m. ET; Preferred End: 2/27, 2:30 p.m. ET; Public End: 3/3 (Sun), 9 a.m. ET Yes Initial: 1; After 5pm ET, 2/27 (Tue): 3; After 5pm ET 2/28 (Wed): 10 6-cards; RARE only; Includes every golfer in the event; Only way to pull Hybrid cards; Over $50K in prizing between Fri and Sun contests

PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Event Booster Packs

In addition to the Showdown packs for this tournament, we will be introducing Event Booster Packs. These PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Event Booster Packs will allow Reignmakers PGA TOUR players to strengthen their collection. PGA TOUR Event Booster Packs are curated to the tournament’s field of golfers.

Here’s a breakdown of the drop for PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Event Booster Packs:

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Event Booster Pack Details Event Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Event Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Cognizant Classic $29.99 Greens Pass holders Preferred Start: 2/27 (Tue), 12:00 p.m. ET Public Start: 2/27 (Tue), 5 p.m. ET; Preferred End: 2/27, 4:30 p.m. ET; Public End: 3/4 (Mon), 9 a.m. ET Yes Initial: 1; After 7pm ET, 2/27 (Tue): 2; After 7pm ET 2/28 (Wed): 5 Cards: 3; Rarity: Core-Rare; Edition Tier: Group 1-5 ; 1 Rare, 1 Core, and 50% chance at 2nd Rare

Showdown Make Good Policy

Any golfer who is scratched or opts out from their scheduled tournament will have their Showdown Set golfer game card updated with a “Scratched” attribute. Cards will be considered Scratched if the corresponding golfer withdrew prior to their Round 1 tee time.

Showdown Pack recipes will be offered each week on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET exclusively for holders of “Scratched” golfer game (on a first-come, first-served basis):

Trade-In 6 cards for 1 Pack - 100 per tournament. No Trade-In Token Required.

Alternatively, customers may choose to hold their Scratched golfer cards for entry into the annual Scratched Golfer Make-Good DFS contest (held in September). A trade-in recipe will be offered a week in advance of each contest paying out 1:1 in contest tickets (max 150 entries) Payout for this contest will be cumulative: $1,000 per tournament this Showdown format is offered.

