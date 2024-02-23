NASCAR schedule for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 race week

The 2024 NASCAR season is underway and all three circuits are headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway to run this weekend. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series will make two stops in Atlanta this season, while this is the only Atlanta race for the Truck Series.

The weekend opens on Friday with Truck and Xfinity qualifying. The Cup Series then runs qualifying on Saturday morning with the Truck and Xfinity Series running their races that afternoon. The weekend closes with the Cup Series running the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The Ambetter Health 400 is running at its earliest point on the Cup Series schedule in five years. Joey Logano is the defending race-winner and is a co-favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed with 2012 winner Denny Hamlin at +1000. Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski all follow at +1100.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will see Austin Hill attempt to claim his second straight victory to open the 2024 Xfinity Series season. He is installed at +380 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by John H. Nemechek at +750 and Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendingr at +850.

The Fr8 208 is the second race of the Truck Series season and will see Kyle Busch make his 2024 debut on the circuit. He is a heavy favorite with +250 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Corey Heim follows at +650 and Christian Eckes is third at +850.

All times below are ET.

Friday, February 23

3:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, February 24

11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:00 p.m. — Fr8 208, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:00 p.m. — RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, February 25

3:00 p.m. — Ambetter Health 400, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Sports Live