NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia, for its second race of the season. The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will run on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will be held the day before at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Truck Series qualifying is scheduled right before, so it could be delayed depending on how quickly they finish.

NASCAR made some changes to the Cup Series qualifying process, and the changes are expected to trickle down to the Xfinity and Truck Series. With the revisions done to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, it is now raced as a Superspeedway. This means that the cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest ten drivers advancing to the second round. The final round is a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup on Saturday. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position.

Austin Hill has the best odds to win the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming off a win at the United Rentals 300 last weekend, he has +380 odds to win on Saturday. He is followed by John Hunter Nemecheck (+750), Justin Allgaier (+850), A.J. Allmendinger (+850) and Cole Custer (+900). Hill won this race in 2023 and is looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Kyle Busch in 2016 and 2017.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.