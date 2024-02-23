 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia, for its second race of the season. The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will run on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will be held the day before at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Truck Series qualifying is scheduled right before, so it could be delayed depending on how quickly they finish.

NASCAR made some changes to the Cup Series qualifying process, and the changes are expected to trickle down to the Xfinity and Truck Series. With the revisions done to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, it is now raced as a Superspeedway. This means that the cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest ten drivers advancing to the second round. The final round is a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup on Saturday. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position.

Austin Hill has the best odds to win the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming off a win at the United Rentals 300 last weekend, he has +380 odds to win on Saturday. He is followed by John Hunter Nemecheck (+750), Justin Allgaier (+850), A.J. Allmendinger (+850) and Cole Custer (+900). Hill won this race in 2023 and is looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Kyle Busch in 2016 and 2017.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Entry List

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Jesse Love 2
4 Dawson Cram 4
5 Anthony Alfredo 5
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 Patrick Emerling 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Sammy Smith 8
10 Brandon Jones 9
11 Josh Williams 11
12 J.J. Yeley 14
13 Hailie Deegan 15
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 Sheldon Creed 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Kyle Sieg 28
22 Blaine Perkins 29
23 Parker Retzlaff 31
24 Jordan Anderson 32
25 Joey Gase 35
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 42
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Brennan Poole 44
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 B.J. McLeod 78
34 Chandler Smith 81
35 Kyle Weatherman 91
36 Nick Leitz 92
37 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
38 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network