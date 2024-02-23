NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fr8 208 Truck Series race

NASCAR heads to Atlanta, Georgia for the second race week of the season. All three series will be in action with the Camping World Truck Series starting things off with the 2024 Fr8 208 on Saturday, February 24. The day before, qualifying is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and will air on FS1.

NASCAR made some changes to the Cup Series qualifying process, and the changes are expected to trickle down to the Xfinity and Truck Series. With the revisions done to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, it is now raced as a Superspeedway. This means that the trucks will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier with the fastest ten drivers advancing to the second round. The final round is a new single-truck, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup on Saturday. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position.

The Fr8 208 consists of 135 total laps around the 1.54-mile asphalt circuit in Atlanta. The first two stages of the race will each be 30 laps, with the final stage being upped to 75 laps. This is the earliest in the season this race has been held since 2019, as it has recently been a March race the past three years. Christian Eckes is the reigning winner and will try to be the first back-to-back winner at this event since Kyle Busch pulled off the feat in 2008 and 2009.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.