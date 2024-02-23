 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fr8 208 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ty Majesky (#98 Thorsport Racing Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford) races with Bret Holmes (#32 Bret Holmes Racing Precision Garage Door Chevrolet) and Grant Enfinger (#9 CR7 Motorsports Grant County Mulch Chevrolet) on the front stretch during the running of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 on February 16, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Atlanta, Georgia for the second race week of the season. All three series will be in action with the Camping World Truck Series starting things off with the 2024 Fr8 208 on Saturday, February 24. The day before, qualifying is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and will air on FS1.

NASCAR made some changes to the Cup Series qualifying process, and the changes are expected to trickle down to the Xfinity and Truck Series. With the revisions done to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, it is now raced as a Superspeedway. This means that the trucks will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier with the fastest ten drivers advancing to the second round. The final round is a new single-truck, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup on Saturday. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position.

The Fr8 208 consists of 135 total laps around the 1.54-mile asphalt circuit in Atlanta. The first two stages of the race will each be 30 laps, with the final stage being upped to 75 laps. This is the earliest in the season this race has been held since 2019, as it has recently been a March race the past three years. Christian Eckes is the reigning winner and will try to be the first back-to-back winner at this event since Kyle Busch pulled off the feat in 2008 and 2009.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 Fr8 208 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck # Time
1 Colby Howard 1
2 Mason Massey 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Dean Thompson 5
5 Kyle Busch 7
6 Grant Enfinger 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Jake Garcia 13
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Taylor Gray 17
11 Tyler Ankrum 18
12 Christian Eckes 19
13 Mason Maggio 21
14 Keith McGee 22
15 Ty Dillon 25
16 Bret Holmes 32
17 Lawless Alan 33
18 Layne Riggs 38
19 Bayley Currey 41
20 Matt Mills 42
21 Daniel Dye 43
22 Kaden Honeycutt 45
23 Thad Moffitt 46
24 Stewart Friesen 52
25 Timmy Hill 56
26 Conner Jones 66
27 Rajah Caruth 71
28 Spencer Boyd 76
29 Chase Purdy 77
30 Matt Crafton 88
31 Jack Wood 91
32 Ty Majeski 98
33 Ben Rhodes 99

