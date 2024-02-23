Bucks vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, February 23

Two of the top teams in the NBA will duke it out this evening as the Milwaukee Bucks will cross the state line to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Milwaukee (35-21) is returning from the All-Star break tonight and is trying to get back on track after stumbling prior to the hiatus. The Bucks are 3-7 since Doc Rivers took over last month and they are trying to quiet some of the criticism they’ve received by putting wins on the board. Minnesota (39-16) is also returning from the break tonight and is sitting pretty as the top seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves won four straight before the hiatus and can carry momentum forward with a big win over a marquee opponent this evening.

On the injury front, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for the Bucks while Khris Middleton (ankle) will miss his sixth straight game.

Minnesota enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 225. The Wolves are listed as a -180 moneyline favorite, making the Bucks a +150 underdog.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wolves -3.5

The criticisms of Milwaukee’s relative underachievement are backed up by the team being 21-34-1 against the spread this season and a 1-5 ATS as an underdog. Minnesota has been excellent within its home confines of the Target Center this season and I’ll go with the Wolves to handle business by covering this evening.

Over/Under: Under 225

Milwaukee’s offense has been middling under Doc Rivers, averaging just 111 points per game over its past 10 contests. Minnesota has put the clamps down defensively during that same stretch and I think it will provide obstacles for the Bucks to score this evening. I’m leaning under here.