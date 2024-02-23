Cavaliers vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, February 23

We have an interesting Eastern Conference showdown to start the weekend tonight as the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to battle the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Cleveland (36-18) fell short in its return from the All-Star break last night, falling to the Magic in a 116-109 setback. The Cavs lost this game despite shooting 55.7% from the field as Orlando established a nice lead in the fourth quarter and pulled away. Philadelphia (32-23) also had a rude welcome back from the break, falling to the Knicks in a 110-96 loss. A 35-point effort from Tyrese Maxey wasn’t enough for the Sixers as New York was in firm control for the entire contest.

Neither team has released an injury report as of this writing.

Cleveland enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 228.5. The Cavaliers are listed as a -185 moneyline favorite, making the 76ers a +154 underdog.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4.5

With Thursday’s loss, Philly is now 6-15 without Joel Embiid in the lineup and a good chunk of those setbacks haven’t been particularly close. The Sixers are simply trying to hold down the fort until his return and they will be going up against a Cleveland team that was the hottest team in the league prior to the All-Star break. The Cavs are 9-6-2 against the spread after losses this season and I think they cover against a vulnerable Sixers team tonight.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

Philly needs more offensive contributions from starters not named Tyrese Maxey or Buddy Hield and I think they will get that tonight. However, O/U’s are 10-15 in Cleveland road games this season and I think the visitors will do just enough defensively for the under to hit in this one.