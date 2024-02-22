Pick on the Total for Fairfield-Quinnipiac on February 23

The Quinnipiac Bobcats lead the MAAC at 11-3 in conference play and will look to separate further in the conference standings on Friday when they play host to the Fairfield Stags, who currently in a tie for second place in the standings.

Fairfield Stags vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (-2, 158.5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams with Quinnipiac going on the road and getting a 66-64 win on a night where neither team could get their normal shots to fall.

In the first meeting, Quinnipiac went 6-of-20 from 3-point range while Fairfield was 5-of-28 on their 3-point attempt, with the question being for the rematch, how much improved will the shooting be from the first matchup?

Fairfield overall entered Thursday 129th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 32.8%, but have guarded the 3-point line better when away from home, with their 31.2% mark away front home ranking 43rd in the country.

As for the Bobcats, guarding the 3-point arc has been perhaps their biggest issue this season, ranking 192nd in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9%, which goes up to 35.2% at home, but overall on defense has been solid, ranking 102nd in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis.

The Bobcats have been playing at a pretty fast tempo this season, ranking 51st in the country in possessions per game while Fairfield is a very mid-tempo team, ranking 177th nationally in total possessions per game.

Both teams are also neither great nor terrible offensive teams with Quinnipiac 153rd overall in points scored on a per possession basis while Fairfield is 102nd in this category, but neither team figures to get a lot of second chance opportunities in this game.

Fairfield is grabbing an offensive rebound on just 23.4% of their missed shots in games played away from home this season, which ranks 267th in the country for road offensive rebound rate while Quinnipiac gets an offensive rebound on 28.4% of their missed shots at home, which ranks 146th.

While Quinnipiac’s Savion Lewis is fourth among qualifying players in the nation’s top with 7.3 assists per game, the Bobcats are 203rd in turnovers committed per possession at home this season.

With Fairfield 39th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense, Friday’s MAAC showdown sets up to be another struggle for both offenses.

The Play: Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Under 158.5

