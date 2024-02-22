Tigers’ Gio Urshela is another step on the path toward AL Central dark horse status

Look, no one’s arguing that a one-year deal for a 32-year-old infielder coming off a season in which he posted a .703 OPS (91 OPS+) over 62 games is going to change the landscape of the league or anything. But not all free-agent signings can be home runs; some are just singles, and the Detroit Tigers reportedly nabbing Gio Urshela for just $1.5 million is exactly that — the latest in a string of them this winter that could have the Tigers making a surprising amount of noise in the middling AL Central.

Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Urshela, 32, should help at third base and can play a variety of positions. And his ability to hit left-handers suited what Detroit has sought this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 22, 2024

Urshela wasn’t anything to write home about with the Angels last season, but in the four years prior he’d slashed .290/.336/.463 (119 OPS+) for the Yankees and Twins. He’s still just 32, and his contact skills suggest he should be something at least around league average at the plate — all while playing strong defense at the hot corner. Add it all up, and that’s a perfectly serviceable player at a very reasonable price, one who just so happens to fit exactly what this Detroit roster needed.

The Tigers have plenty of intriguing talent in the outfield: Riley Greene is a star waiting to happen, Parker Meadows flashed some nice power/speed potential in his brief MLB debut last year and Mark Canha is a pro’s pro. And Spencer Torkelson finally started to make good on that first-overall pedigree in the second half of 2023. The rest of the infield, however, was a glaring question mark, even with top prospect Colt Keith seemingly penciled in as the Opening Day second baseman. Javier Baez is a mess at this point, and the team was staring down some combination of Andy Ibanez, Zack McKinstry and Matt Vierling at the hot corner.

Ibanez and McKinstry are best used as super-utility guys, and neither of them have shown enough to think that they can be starters on a team that has eyes on contention. Urshela has hit lefties well his entire career (.868 OPS against southpaws last season, critical considering that Keith and McKinstry each carry platoon concerns) and brings some much-needed stability, a floor-raiser who can at the very least hold down the fort until the team’s other top infield prospect, Jace Jung, is ready to take over. A big part of team-building is simply patching holes; the gap between bad and mediocre is a large and meaningful one, and Detroit now has a guy who can take professional at-bats and confidently projects as something more than a total value suck. Given what the Tigers are building elsewhere — this pitching staff is better than you think, with Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty joining a sneaky-solid core including Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Sawyer Gipson-Long — that’s good enough.