NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA is back, and there are quite a few enticing matchups on tonight’s slate.

One of those marquee contests will be between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, which will take place in the Bay at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Warriors-Lakers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Warriors moved Podziemski into the starting lineup in their last game before the All-Star Break in place of Klay Thompson, and it went quite well for everyone involved.

Podziemski racked up 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Klay excelled in his new role, dropping 35 points on 13-22 shooting off the bench. Golden State won 140-137 over the Jazz, so it’s safe to assume Steve Kerr will continue to roll with this new lineup for tonight’s matchup against the Lakers.

Podziemski has been a revelation for the Dubs this year. You could make a legitimate case that he’s been their second-best player, although that honor likely goes to Jonathan Kuminga.

The rookie guard has stepped into an expanded role lately — 17% usage rate or higher in three straight games — and his playmaking numbers have skyrocketed as a result. Podziemski has racked up at least seven dimes in four of his last five contests, which makes his line tonight quite enticing at plus-money for just 5.5.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Warriors vs. Lakers! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

