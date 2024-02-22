Charlie Woods cards an 86 in first PGA TOUR qualifying attempt

Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son Charlie Woods made headlines this week as he set his sights on qualifying for what would be his first ever PGA TOUR event. However, the younger Woods may still be waiting for a while before he hits the pros. Woods shot at 86 on a par 70 in the pre-qualifying round for the Cognizant Classic (previously known as the Honda Classic).

Woods made par on 11 holes, but shot a disastrous 12 on the Par 4 seventh at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

For someone who can’t even carry a driver’s license, Woods’ ascent to this level has been impressive. His father’s first professional appearance came at the age of 20 after several years playing college golf at Stanford.

Charlie Woods has been a prospect in the golf world for several years now, having won Junior Golf events already. He plays annually at the PNC Championship alongside Tiger as well as other PGA and LPGA golfers and their family members.

But moving up to the tips with the pros was just a bit too much today, and that’s perfectly fine. His father didn’t play in a full PGA TOUR event he was 16, and failed to make a cut until two years later.

It will take time, but if Charlie Woods wants to be an elite pro golfer someday, this score won’t hurt his development in the slightest.