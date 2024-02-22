All 134 FBS teams will be in EA Sports College Football 25, players eligible to opt-in for NIL

Today was a big day for those who have waited 11 years for a licensed NCAA Football video game to return.

EA Sports announced Thursday that all 134 NCAA FBS teams will be available to play in the new game, set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox in July. This upcoming season Kennesaw State joins Conference USA and the other 133 teams that competed in FBS in 2023.

They’re in the game.



And the biggest news for players is they can opt into turning over their name, image, and likeness rights to the game, according to The Athletic. The standard compensation is $600 per player as well as a copy of the game, but some bigger stars might hold out and ask for more money.

We’ll see if some players attempt to negotiate separately with EA for more money ... or perhaps even higher skill ratings on the virtual gridiron.