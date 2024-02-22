NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Thursday, February 22 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA is back!

As the unofficial second half of the season gets underway tonight, I’m going to be making daily player prop picks for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

24 teams are in action Thursday, which gives us plenty of flexibility. In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

In case you haven’t realized just how dominant Porzingis has been this season, allow me to show you the following chart:

Your eyes have not deceived you, the single most productive action across the entire NBA this season in terms of points per possession is a Kristaps Porzingis post-up. Watching the 7’2 big man go to work in those scenarios so far for the Celtics, that passes the eye test.

In fact, he’s producing at a GENERATIONAL level out of the post.

As we all know, Kristaps Porzingis has been a beast in the post.



However this is becoming a generational season in terms of post-up efficiency.



This has graphic measures post-up efficiency, and has every player with at least 500 minutes played in the last 10 YEARS.



Insane. pic.twitter.com/lakr258928 — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) February 22, 2024

Boston’s No. 3 option — who is really a 2B to Jaylen Brown’s 2A — entered the All-Star Break on a high note, easily clearing 20 points in four of his last five games. Over that stretch of matchups, his usage rate never dipped below 28%.

Tonight, he draws a Bulls defense that has been relatively pedestrian in virtually every aspect this year. As long as the Celtics don’t lead by 30 early in the third quarter, Porzingis should cruise to another 20-plus point performance.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

The Sixers are *a little* healthier coming out of the All-Star Break, specifically getting Tobias Harris back after he was unable to suit up for their last two games. That said, Philly is still missing Joel Embiid and a myriad of key role players.

That bodes well for Hield, who typically steps on the floor with one goal: to put the ball in the hoop.

Over his last four games with the 76ers, that’s exactly what he’s been doing. The veteran scorer racked up at least 20 points in each of those contests, doing so quite efficiently in the last three. He also played at least 36 minutes in all of those games, as Philly has been forced to rely heavily on him early into his tenure with the squad.

For what it’s worth, I don’t hate Buddy’s assists line at 4.5 either, as he’s cleared it consistently with the Sixers, but I feel more comfortable sticking to his traditional forte in the scoring department.

The Knicks are tough defensively, but if Hield’s recent shot volume carries over into Thursday’s contest, he should clear this total.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

I’m all-in on Chet from a defensive standpoint tonight, and it’s specifically because I feel there’s an edge on his steals line at -135.

The versatile 7-footer only averages 0.7 steals on the season, but he’s racked up at least one in five of his last six games, and recorded at least two in three of those contests.

Blocks will come naturally to the big man, as he’s averaging 2.6 this year and has rejected at least four shots in three of his last four matchups. I believe he’ll record at least one steal with the potential for more, which explains why I also like his stocks line at plus-money.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Thursday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.