Pick on the Spread for Washington-Arizona State on February 22

The Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils both are below .500 in the Pac-12 standings and are hook up in Tempe on Thursday with both looking to claw their way back to the middle of the conference.

Washington Huskies (-2.5, 153.5) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The first time these teams met, Washington got an 82-67 home win on January 11 with Arizona State shooting 4-of-17 from 3-point range on that night while Washington was 13-of-25 on their 3-point shots.

There should be less of a disparity in the 3-point shooting numbers on Thursday with Washington’s 3-point shooting defense being much different at home than away from home.

The Huskies are allowing teams to shoot just 29.4% from 3-point range at home, which ranks 54th in the nation while their 37.5% opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home, which ranks 318th in the country.

As for Arizona State, they allow opponents to shoot just 29.1% from 3-point range at home, which ranks 50th in the country at home, with that percentage climbing to 35.6% in games played away from home and are overall 136th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but allowing 14 points fewer per 100 possessions in Tempe than away from home.

Arizona State should also be able to win the turnover battle as the team generates a turnover on 19% of their defensive plays, which ranks 35th in the country, while ranking 44th in fewest turnovers committed per possession on offense. Despite losing by double-digits in the first meeting with Washington, Arizona State commit just 10 turnovers in that game compared to Washington’s 15.

While the Sun Devils entered Wednesday just 302nd in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis, they are netting 9.6 points more per 100 possessions at home than away from home while Washington is 155th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

With Arizona State playing much better on defense at home coupled with the team having an edge in the turnover department, the Sun Devils will avenge their loss earlier in the season to Washington on Thursday.

The Play: Arizona State +2.5

