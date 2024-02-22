What Reignmakers Customers Need to Know About March Franchise Score Updates

The Reignmakers March Franchise Score Snapshots are around the corner! Let’s break down everything you need to know about these events for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC!

Reignmakers UFC March Snapshot

This time, there will be $150K in DK Dollars up for grabs!

Snapshot Time

The UFC March Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on March 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers UFC Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 500 Reignmakers UFC customers on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

March Reignmakers UFC Franchise Score Snapshot Payout Structure Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout 1 1 15,000 2 2 10,000 3 3 7,000 4 4 5,000 5 6 4,000 7 10 2,000 11 20 1,500 21 50 1,000 51 100 400 101 200 200 201 500 40

Reignmakers PGA TOUR March Snapshot

This time, there will be $125K in DK Dollars up for grabs!

Snapshot Time

The PGA TOUR March Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on March 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 1,500 Reignmakers PGA TOUR customers on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

March Reignmakers PGA TOUR Franchise Score Snapshot Payout Structure Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout 1 1 15,000 2 2 10,000 3 3 6,000 4 4 4,000 5 6 2,000 7 10 1,000 11 20 750 21 50 400 51 100 250 101 200 100 201 500 50 501 1500 25

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Featured Drop #2 Snapshot

For the second Reignmakers PGA TOUR Snapshot of the month, there will be $150K in DK Dollars up for grabs!

Leaderboard will begin on March 12 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Snapshot Time

The second PGA TOUR March Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on March 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 1,000 Reignmakers PGA TOUR customers on the Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

March Reignmakers PGA TOUR Featured Drop #2 Snapshot Payout Structure Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout 1 1 10,000 2 2 5,000 3 4 2,500 5 6 2,000 7 10 1,500 11 20 800 21 50 400 51 100 300 101 300 250 301 1,000 50

Reignmakers Football March Snapshot

This time, there will be $20K in DK Dollars up for grabs!

Snapshot Time

The March Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on March 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 500 Reignmakers Football customers on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

March Reignmakers Football Franchise Score Snapshot Payout Structure Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout Top Spot Bottom Spot Payout 1 1 3,000 2 2 1,500 3 3 1,000 4 4 600 5 6 300 7 10 200 11 20 125 21 50 75 51 200 30 201 500 15

Click here for more information about upcoming Reignmakers drops!

