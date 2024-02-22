How to watch the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta via live online stream

The 2024 Mexico Open tees off this week from Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. Tony Finau, the tournament’s reigning champion, enters the week as the favorite to win. Finau is installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nicolai Hojgaard, who was a member of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, follows at +1600. Hojgaard has three European Tour wins on his resume, but has yet to grab a PGA TOUR win. The tournament will run from Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25.

To watch the 2024 Mexico Openon NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2024 Mexico Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel or Peacock

4:00-7:00 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET