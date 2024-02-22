When will Suns G Bradley Beal return to the lineup?

The Phoenix Suns emerge from the All-Star Break at 33-22, tied for fifth place in the West with the Pelicans. The Suns won four of five games heading into the All-Star Break and are in contention for a postseason bid in 2024.

Guard Bradley Beal is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 assists per game this season. The team’s third-highest scorer has been dealing with a broken nose since January, though he was able to play through that injury with a mask, and he more recently sustained a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the Suns’ matchup against the Pistons just ahead of the All-Star Break. He sustained the injury in the Sun’s February 13 win over the Kings.

Bradley Beal injury news

Beal is expected to be able to take the court when the Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The guard has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, but he should be able to return from the break at full capacity.

Playoff implications for Suns

Beal’s absence from the hamstring injury did not particularly affect the Suns’ season, as they only played the Pistons while he was sidelined, but his return is a good sign as the NBA heads into the final chunk of the season. The Suns are ranked highly enough in the West, but they’re in a very competitive market that could turn one way or another in the blink of an eye. They will need to finish strong to ensure that they get a postseason bid.

Betting/fantasy impact

Beal’s return will complete the fully healthy starting roster for the Suns, which is good news for a team that has been playing well recently. Beal does not rank in the top two in scoring, rebounds, or assists in Phoenix, but he has been a very consistent solid third option on the court, and his presence will be a bolster for the Suns’ offense.