Lakers vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 22

NBA action resumes Thursday following the All-Star break and the Los Angeles Lakers will head up to the Bay Area for a showdown agains the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Los Angeles (30-26) is looking to maintain the maintain it created prior to the All-Star break, winning six of seven before their hiatus. The Lakers are currently in play-in territory as the 9-seed in the West and is hoping to climb up the standings. Right beneath them at the 10-seed is Golden State (27-26), who is also looking to rise up the standings after a wonky first half of the season. Like the Lakers, the Warriors were also able to get it together before the break with six wins in their last seven games.

On the injury front, LeBron James (ankle) will miss Thursday’s contest for the Lakers while Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is listed as probable. For the Warriors, Chris Paul (hand) is still out while Gary Payton II (illness) is questionable.

Golden State enters the game as a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 243. The Warriors are listed as a -230 moneyline favorite, making the Lakers a +190 underdog.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6

L.A. is 4-3 with LeBron James off the floor this season and two of those losses came within single digits. They are facing a Warriors team that has underachieved as a home favorite this season, posting a 7-14 record against the spread under those circumstances. I think this will be a competitive battle even with the King absent, so I’ll take L.A. to cover.

Over/Under: Over 243

The last time these two teams met, it resulted in one of the wildest games of the year. L.A. pulled off a 145-144 double overtime victory back on January 27. I don’t anticipate a barnburner quite of that magnitude, but I do think both teams can get loose on offense in this one. I’ll take the over.