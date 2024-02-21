Falcons pass Steelers for best odds to land Justin Fields

The 2024 NFL Draft is still over two months away, meaning there is still ample time left for moves to happen around the league. The focal point of the draft, at least for now, is what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Currently, they are expected to use it to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams, which would likely mean they would be moving current QB Justin Fields.

Chicago is on the clock with the first pick after they accepted a large trade package from the Carolina Panthers last year, resulting in Carolina drafting Bryce Young first overall. The Panthers went 2-15 last season, giving Chicago the No. 1 pick in the draft yet again. The possibilities are nearly endless for the Bears as there is certainly an outcome where they retain Fields and then move down in the draft to select a top wide receiver.

Odds were dropped at DraftKings Sportsbook (in certain states) so bettors could wager on which team Fields will take his first snap for in 2024. Initially, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the favorites, but recently, Chad Johnson came out in a podcast and said that a little birdie told him that Pittsburgh would be signing current Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson. The veteran QB is expected to be released by Denver due to his cap hit and could sign with the Steelers for the veteran minimum. Since this rumor started circulating, Wilson’s odds reflect that he is favored to play his first snap next season with Pittsburgh. The Atlanta Falcons have now jumped the Steelers as the top team to get Fields.

For now, Atlanta is expected to roll into 2024 with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke as their quarterbacks next season. If the Falcons don’t make a move for Fields, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them use a draft pick on a quarterback, whether it be No. 8 overall in the first round or later on. Atlanta has now become the -130 favorite to acquire Fields, and the trade package to do so could be just the No. 43 pick, as his value was expected to be a second-round pick. Fields also talked recently on the 33rd Team podcast about the highlights of the Atlanta offense. He said they are maybe one more receiver away from competing, which is a team need that they could address if Atlanta is able to hold onto the No. 8 pick in any type of deal for Fields.

Pittsburgh isn’t far behind at +350 if they don’t end up signing Wilson, and Chicago has the third-best odds of just retaining Fields at +400.