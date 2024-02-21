Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for February 26 - March 1

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:

5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for this week’s breaks will run Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. EST and Friday at 1 p.m. EST on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1...

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, February 26

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $285.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 45 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Tuesday, February 27

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $292.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 55 ELITE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Wednesday, February 28

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $109.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Thursday, February 29

Unhosted UFC Choose Your Weight Class Auctions

Category: Division

Starting Bid: $100

Bid Increment: $25

Total Breaks: 5

Break Inventory per Break: 2 Glove Touch LEGENDARY Packs, 5 Glove Touch ELITE Packs, 15 Glove Touch RARE Packs

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 3:00 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 03/01)

Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Multi Purchase

Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25

4 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited

PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees:

ONE ELITE+ card per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - 4.997 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.784 per pack*

LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack*

Pack Guarantees:

TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - 3.869 per pack*

RARE - 1.620 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.512 per pack*

LEGENDARY - None

REIGNMAKER - None

*Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier rounded to third decimal

UFC Glove Touch

*More details on UFC Glove Touch Pack Details to be released on Monday 02/26*

