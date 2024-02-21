Pick on the Total for Duke-Miami on February 21

The Duke Blue Devils are a half game out of first place in the ACC standings and can get into a tie for first place in the conference with a road win on Wednesday against the Miami Hurricanes.

Duke Blue Devils (-5.5, 150) vs. Miami Hurricanes

Duke has been one of the country’s most efficient offenses, ranking 14th in points scored on a per possession basis thanks in large part to doing the little things.

The Blue Devils are 21st in the nation in fewest turnovers committed on a per possession basis while making 73.4% of their free throws in games away from home, which is 117th in America.

Both teams have also shot it well from 3-point range this season with Duke 19th in the country with a 3-point shooting percentage of 37.7% while Miami is 28th with a 37.2% 3-point shooting percentage that goes up to 38.7% at home.

Though both defenses have guarded the 3-point line with Miami 76th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and Duke 81st in this category, Miami has struggled to guard the arc in ACC conference play.

Miami is 10th in the conference in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 35.6% and overall has allowed at least 74 points in five of their last six games, falling to 117th in points allowed on a per possession basis.

The defense of Duke comes in having been at their best recently, having allowed 71 points or fewer in seven of their last eight games, but much of their defensive success has come at home, ranking for the season 47th in points allowed on a per possession basis with six more points per 100 possessions allowed away from home than at home.

The Miami offense has been much more efficient at home than on the road, averaging 12.8 points more per 100 possessions than away from home and with the Hurricanes current defensive struggles, Wednesday’s game sets up to be a shootout.

The Play: Duke vs. Miami Over 150.5

