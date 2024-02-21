Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Picks, predictions for Mountain West matchup

The No. 22 Colorado State Rams take on the New Mexico Lobos in a Mountain West matchup on Wednesday, February 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBSSN.

Colorado State (20-6, 8-5 MWC) is coming off of a 75-55 win over Utah State. Isaiah Stevens and Joel Scott combined for 35 points in the win. The Rams rank 28th overall at KenPom and bring a balanced offense and defense to the court. Led by Stevens, they average 76.4 points per game (81st in the nation), and let up 68.7 points per game (73rd in the nation).

New Mexico (20-6, 8-5 MWC) fell to San Diego State on the road in their most recent game, losing 81-70. Jaelen House led the team with 22 points. The Lobos rank 26th at KenPom, and have very similar standings on offense and defense to Colorado State. However, New Mexico averages 83.4 points per game (13th in the nation).

Colorado State is 4-5 against Quad 1 opponents, and New Mexico is 3-3. Earlier this season, Colorado State defeated New Mexico, 76-68. However, the Lobos enter this matchup as 7-point favorites.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico -7

Total: 157

Moneyline: New Mexico -325, Colorado State +280

Pick: Colorado State +7

These two teams are extremely evenly matched. New Mexico’s offense is slightly better and their defense is slightly worse in terms of pure scoring numbers when compared to Colorado State. I think New Mexico gets the win at home, but the Rams cover.