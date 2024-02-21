Injury update for Miami guard Nijel Pack vs. Duke on Wednesday

The Miami Hurricanes host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, February 21 in an ACC matchup. Miami guard Nijel Pack is not expected to play after sustaining an injury to a “lower extremity.”

This is a major loss for the ‘Canes. Pack puts up 13.7 points per game, tied for third on the team, and leads Miami with 3.6 assists per game. He was sidelined with the same injury in Miami’s loss to Boston College on Saturday, which brought the Hurricanes to a four-game losing streak. Before the BC loss, Pack contributed no points in Miami’s loss to Clemson, but put up 20 against North Carolina.

It’s not just Pack, though. This entire Miami team has been on a roller coaster as of late, and not the fun kind. They put up just 38 points against Virginia Tech before nearly taking down the Tar Heels. Pack’s injury will not go unnoticed, but the team’s inconsistency points to a much more significant issue.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are listed as a 5.5-point home underdog. The total sits at 150.