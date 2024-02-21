Bubble Watch, Feb. 21: Who’s in, who’s out of NCAA Tournament for March Madness Bracketology

As we approach the final few weeks of the 2023-24 college basketball regular season, the NCAA Tournament bracket looms large for every team. While some, like UConn and Purdue, have effectively locked in a spot come March, others are right on the bubble. When every game matters, the pressure is on. We take a look at how Tuesday’s games affected bubble teams’ chances to go dancing next month.

Villanova 72, Butler 62

This was a matchup between two teams who are right on that tightrope as to whether they qualify for March Madness or not. Villanova and Butler have faced a tough Big East this season that currently boasts three top-20 teams.

Before the match, Villanova was listed in Joe Lunardi’s Next Four Out, while Butler was in the Last Four In. We will see them creep closer to each other this week as Villanova fights to get on the coveted side of that divide.

Utah State 68, San Diego State 63

Utah State and San Diego State are both currently projected to reach the tournament. The two teams are both contenders to win the Mountain West and earn an autobid, and Lunardi projects that the Mountain West will earn six bids into the tournament this season.

Utah State sits atop the MWC standings after this win, becoming the only team in the conference with 10 conference wins.

Wisconsin 74, Maryland 70

This win was good news for Wisconsin, who are currently projected to earn a No. 5 seed at ESPN. Maryland’s shot at the Big Dance is just about gone, as they sit at 6-10 in conference play.

The Badgers badly needed this to stay out of the bubble after losing two of their last three against Iowa and Rutgers, and they remain above the next four in.

Saint Mary’s 70, San Francisco 66

Can keeping it close here be enough for this San Francisco team? The Dons have hung in there against the Gaels (and Gonzaga) this season, but have yet to get over the hump against the top two in their conference, perpetually stuck at No. 3 this season.

San Francisco will have one more shot at Gonzaga before the season ends, but with Lunardi projecting just two teams from the West Coast Conference, it looks like SF gets left out. Saint Mary’s defeated Gonzaga earlier this season and is a contender for the WCC’s autobid.