Reignmakers UFC: Glove Touch Set Details Players Need to Know

The second Headline Set of the 2024 Reignmakers UFC season is ready to drop, which means it’s time for players to learn about the Glove Touch Set.

Before getting into the details of the Glove Touch Set, a quick refresher on Headline Sets, which are new to Reignmakers UFC this season.

Why Headline Sets are Important in 2024

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long utility, providing Reignmakers UFC players the ability to enter into non-cash Reignmakers UFC contests year-round!

Throughout the season, two (2) Headline Set cards will be needed in every non-cash contest lineup, which includes the likes of experiential contests, Reignmakers World Championship (RMWC) contests, prize pack contests, event pack contests and DFS contest tickets.

Go here for more Reignmakers UFC Headline Sets.

Glove Touch Set Details

The Glove Touch Set will feature three (3) types of packs: RECOGNITION, PRESTIGE and VENDETTA. All three packs will drop on February 28, 2024.

Additionally, Glove Touch Set cards will carry a 4X Franchise Score multiplier.

Bonus Prizing

Before getting into pack details, take note that if RECOGNITION and PRESTIGE Packs sell out, a total of $100K in bonus prizing will be unlocked!

Bonus Prizing will get unlocked if packs have a 100% sell-through on the primary market by 9 p.m. ET on the Friday prior to the event. Once packs have sold out, a pre-made contest will be posted to the marketplace. If packs sell out sooner than 9 p.m. ET on Friday, the contests will be posted shortly after the sellout time.

If only one of RECOGNITION or PRESTIGE sells out prior to 9 p.m. ET on 3/1/2024, a $50,000 Bonus Contest will be posted. If both RECOGNITION and PRESTIGE sell-out prior to 9 p.m. ET on 3/1/2024, a $100,000 Bonus Contest will be posted.

RECOGNITION Packs

Each RECOGNITION Pack will cost $39.99 apiece and feature a full CORE-RARE UFC Fight Night 3.2.24 Event Set Lineup, with the potential to acquire CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER cards (some of which may be Walkout Set versions). Nine (9) cards per pack, at least two (2) of which will be RARE+ (RARE-REIGNMAKER) cards. One (1) card per pack will be a BONUS Walkout Set card spot and will include a relevant Walkout Set fighter. The other cards in a pack will be a combination of Glove Touch and UFC Fight Night 3.2.24 set fighter game cards.

There will only be 9,995 RECOGNITION Packs minted with 7,170 available for purchase.

All told, there will be 9,995 RECOGNITION Packs, but only 7,170 available for purchase. Of the other 2,825 RECOGNITION Packs not available for purchase, 75 have been minted specifically to be distributed via Breaks and 750 have been minted specifically to be distributed via DFS contests.The remaining 2000 RECOGNITION Packs can be obtained via the RECOGNITION promotion below:

Buy & Open 3 Glove Touch RECOGNITION Packs, Get 1 Pack On The House (Limit 10 per customer) *

Note: The first 2000 eligible users who buy and open at least 3 Glove Touch RECOGNITION packs on the primary market will be awarded a Glove Touch RECOGNITION pack on the house. After 2,000 redemptions, eligible users will be awarded a 2024 UFC 299 Event Pack on the house.

*Promotion Terms & Conditions at the end of this article

PRESTIGE Packs

Each PRESTIGE Pack will cost $199.99 apiece and feature all ELITE+ fighter game cards from the UFC Fight Night 3.2.24 set (other than the weekly allotment of REIGNMAKER tier auctions), giving players the ability to compete for $250K in prizing throughout the scheduled event. Nine (9) cards per pack, at least one (1) of which will be a UFC Fight Night 3.2.24 Set card. One (1) card per pack will be a BONUS Walkout Set card spot, and will include a relevant Walkout Set fighter at either the ELITE or LEGENDARY rarity tiers. The other cards in a pack will be some combination of Glove Touch and ELITE+ UFC Fight Night 3.2.24 set fighter game cards. Each PRESTIGE pack will guarantee at least two (2) ELITE+ cards per pack.

There will only be 2,904 packs minted with 2,879 available for purchase.

All told, there will be 2,904 PRESTIGE Packs, but only 2,879 available for purchase. Of the other 25 PRESTIGE Packs not available for purchase, 25 have been minted specifically to be distributed via Breaks.

Get the most out of this season, with our two launch promotions for the PRESTIGE packs. Best part is, they are tiered. Meaning, if you buy 10 packs, you get both rewards. Limit 1 for each completion. See details in the terms and conditions below.

Buy & Open 8 PRESTIGE Packs, Get a $100 DFS ticket (Limit 1) *

Buy & Open 15 PRESTIGE Packs, Get a $333 DFS ticket (Limit 1) *

*Promotion Terms & Conditions at the end of this article

VENDETTA Packs

Each VENDETTA Pack will cost $799.99 apiece and feature nine (9) cards per pack. All nine cards will be ELITE+, with one (1) REIGNMAKER-tier being featured in more than every two VENDETTA packs on average. Each VENDETTA pack will guarantee at least three (3+) LEGENDARY cards per pack.

All told, there will be 732 VENDETTA Packs (including Breaks-Specific packs), but only 624 available for purchase. The other 108 VENDETTA Packs have been minted specifically to be distributed via Breaks.

UFC 299 UFC 299 Distribution Method UFC 299 Distribution Method Michael Page Primary Benoit Saint-Denis Primary Kevin Holland Primary Gilbert Burns Primary Curtis Blaydes Prize Assu Almabayev Primary Yadong Song Prize Mateusz Gamrot Trade-In Katlyn Cerminara Prize Kyler Phillips Primary

UFC Fight Night 3.16.24 UFC Fight Night 3.16.24 Distribution Method UFC Fight Night 3.16.24 Distribution Method Christian Rodriguez Primary Ode Osbourne Prize Jafel Filho Primary Ovince Saint Preux Prize Isaac Dulgarian Primary Cory McKenna Prize Jaqueline Amorim Primary Bryan Battle Trade-In Kennedy Nzechukwu Primary Thiago Moises Primary

UFC Fight Night 3.23.24 UFC Fight Night 3.23.24 Distribution Method UFC Fight Night 3.23.24 Distribution Method Davey Grant Primary Cody Gibson Primary Montserrat Rendon Trade-In Billy Quarantillo Prize Ricardo Ramos Primary Julian Erosa Prize Fernando Padilla Primary Jarno Errens Prize Darya Zheleznyakova Primary Mohammed Usman Primary

UFC Fight Night 3.30.24 UFC Fight Night 3.30.24 Distribution Method UFC Fight Night 3.30.24 Distribution Method Erin Blanchfield Primary Manon Fiorot Prize Virna Jandiroba Prize Maria Godinez Gonzalez Primary Carlos Ulberg Primary Chris Weidman Prize Nursulton Ruziboev Trade-In Andre Petroski Primary Jacob Malkoun Primary Vicente Luque Primary

(NOTE: Carlos Ulberg’s fight has been moved to May 11, but he will remain in the Glove Touch Set.)

UFC Fight Night 4.6.24 UFC Fight Night 4.6.24 Distribution Method UFC Fight Night 4.6.24 Distribution Method Marvin Vettori Prize Brendan Allen Primary Łukasz Brzeski Prize Valter Walker Primary Norma Dumont Trade-In Germaine de Randamie Prize Ignacio Bahamondes Primary Christos Giagos Primary Damon Jackson Primary Trevor Peek Primary

UFC 300 UFC 300 Distribution Method UFC 300 Distribution Method Arman Tsarukyan Primary Calvin Kattar Primary Aleksandar Rakic Primary Cody Brundage Prize Yan Xiaonan Prize Cody Garbrandt Prize Deiveson Figueiredo Primary Jim Miller Primary Bobby Green Primary Justin Gaethje Trade-In

