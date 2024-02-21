When will Julius Randle, OG Anunoby return to the lineup for Knicks?

The New York Knicks are hoping to stay afloat while some key players get healthy, but that’s going to be easier said than done in an Eastern Conference that has plenty of movers and shakers across the playoff picture. The Knicks made some big moves at the trade deadline to bolster their roster for the short term and long term but it won’t matter until two of their top forwards return.

Starters Julius Randle and OG Anunoby have both been sidelined since January 29, putting the Knicks in a bit of a bind when it comes to setting their rotations. Here’s the latest on both forwards as the All-Star break winds down.

Julius Randle, OG Anunoby injury news

Randle suffered a dislocated shoulder late in a win over the Heat, and the initial re-evaluation timeline was 2-3 weeks. According to several reports, the progression has been positive and there’s a belief he will return with some time left in the regular season. Anunoby opted to undergo surgery for an issue with his elbow, which was going to reportedly set him back at least three weeks. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Anunoby is set to be re-evaluated March 1 and could return to the court soon after that check.

Playoff implications for Knicks

The Knicks are in the midst of a four-game losing streak as they attempt to maintain their position in the East without Randle and Anunoby. Since acquiring Anunoby from Toronto, the Knicks are 16-7 with win streaks of five and nine games. Jalen Brunson remains a star, so the main thing for New York is to surround him with adequate supporting pieces. Getting both Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic at the deadline was huge, especially since those guys can help keep this thing steady until the starting forwards come back. The Knicks are a dangerous squad when fully healthy and as long as they can avoid the play-in, they’ll have some extra time to heal and prepare for the postseason.

Betting/fantasy impact

One concern with players coming off injuries is head coach Tom Thibodeau’s propensity to overplay them. He’s done that with Brunson as well, although the guard seems to enjoy it. The Knicks cannot allow Thibodeau to do that when Anunoby and Randle return until the playoffs.

For now, Bogdanovic is a good DFS filler option with Josh Hart also coming in as a value play. Donte DiVincenzo should continue to get some run as well. Those three players should remain in the rotation when Randle and Anunoby do return, so they have staying power beyond the next few weeks.