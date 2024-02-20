 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NCAA Frozen Four odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

We take a look at the odds to win this year’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota.

By Nick Simon
2024 Beanpot Tournament - Consolation Game Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The 2024 Men’s Frozen Four will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the semifinals happening on Thursday, April 11 and the championship game taking place on Saturday, April 13.

Preceding this will be the regional rounds taking place from March 28-31 at various locations. The 16-team field will be comprised of six auto-bids from the Big Ten, ECAC, CCHA, Hockey East, NCHC, and AHA, along with 10 at-large spots.

Boston College is the current favorite to win the Frozen Four with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Golden Eagles are seeking the program’s sixth national championship and their first since 2012. Following them are crosstown rival Boston University (+600), North Dakota (+650), Wisconsin (+850), and Minnesota (+950) as the group of favorites to win the tournament. Defending champion Quinnipiac is listed at +1200 to repeat.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Hockey Odds 2024

Team Odds
Team Odds
Boston College +500
Boston University +600
North Dakota +650
Wisconsin +850
Minnesota +950
Denver +950
Michigan State +1100
Michigan +1100
Quinnipiac +1200
Maine +1400
Western Michigan +2200
Saint Cloud State +2500
Providence +2500
Massachusetts +3000
Cornell +3500
Minnesota State +4000
Colorado College +4000
Notre Dame +5000
Northeastern +5000
New Hampshire +5000
Omaha +6000
Minnesota Duluth +6000
UMass Lowell +7500
UConn +7500
RIT +7500
Penn State +7500
Northern Michigan +7500
Michigan Tech +7500
Merrimack +7500
Bemidji State +7500
Arizona State +7500
Ohio State +10000
Alaska Fairbanks +10000
Union College +15000
Harvard +15000
Colgate +15000
Clarkson +15000
Bowling Green +15000
American International +15000
Air Force +15000
Yale +30000
Vermont +30000
Saint Lawrence +30000
Sacred Heart +30000
Niagara +30000
Miami OH +30000
Mercyhurst +30000
LIU +30000
Lake Superior State +30000
Holy Cross +30000
Ferris State +30000
RPI +30000
Dartmouth +30000
Canisius +30000
Brown +30000
Bentley +30000

More From DraftKings Network