2024 NCAA Frozen Four odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2024 Men’s Frozen Four will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the semifinals happening on Thursday, April 11 and the championship game taking place on Saturday, April 13.

Preceding this will be the regional rounds taking place from March 28-31 at various locations. The 16-team field will be comprised of six auto-bids from the Big Ten, ECAC, CCHA, Hockey East, NCHC, and AHA, along with 10 at-large spots.

Boston College is the current favorite to win the Frozen Four with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Golden Eagles are seeking the program’s sixth national championship and their first since 2012. Following them are crosstown rival Boston University (+600), North Dakota (+650), Wisconsin (+850), and Minnesota (+950) as the group of favorites to win the tournament. Defending champion Quinnipiac is listed at +1200 to repeat.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four from DraftKings Sportsbook: