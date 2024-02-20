Baylor guard Langston Love: Status for game against BYU on Tuesday

The No. 11 Baylor Bears will head to Provo to face the No. 25 BYU Cougars at 9 p.m. ET tonight and guard Langston Love is considered a game-time decision. The sophomore rolled his ankle in their victory over Texas Tech on February 6 and has missed the last three games for the Bears.

Love has taken a step forward in his second year with the program and has provided a spark off the bench for the Big 12 power. Clocking over 25 minutes a game, he has put up an average of 11.5 points on 46.1% shooting along with 2.8 rebounds per night. Baylor is 2-1 in his absence, but we’ll see if depth becomes an issue on the road against a top 25 opponent.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 4-point underdog. The line opened with Baylor as a 1-point underdog. The total sits at 154.