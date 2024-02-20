Saint Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson: Status for game against San Francisco on Tuesday

The No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels will host the San Francisco Dons at 11 p.m. ET tonight and starting forward Joshua Jefferson will miss the contest with leg injury. The sophomore suffered the injury during the team’s victory over Portland on February 10 and he ended up missing last Thursday’s win over Pepperdine. Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday that he is out indefinitely.

Jefferson has taken a step forward in his second year with the program and has put himself in a position to being named all-conference in the West Coast Conference. He started all 26 games prior to the injury, averaging 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. Senior backup Mason Forbes logged 31 minutes in his absence off the bench last Thursday and should be in line for more minutes this evening.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Gaels are listed as a 7.5-point favorite. The line opened with Saint Mary’s as a 8.5-point favorite. The total sits at 133.