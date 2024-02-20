 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Playoff approves “5+7” format for 12-team bracket starting in 2024

There’s no more protection for the top four league winners, as just the best five conference champions will get an automatic bid.

By Grace McDermott
The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024. On Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers announced the format that the 12-team ranking will take beginning next season. The “5+7” format will give an autobid to the five highest-ranked conference champions, and will then fill out the bracket with seven at-large bids.

The initial plan was a “6+6” format, which would give the six top-ranked conference champions an autobid. However with the fall of the Pac-12, the Power Five is now down to the Power Four. The initial inclusion of the sixth conference champion was put in place to ensure that a Group of Five champion would not be excluded from the 12-team playoff, but with just four major conference remaining, a 5+7 format ensures the same outcome.

The four highest-ranked conference champions — likely, the Power Four champions — will earn a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff. But there is a path where if a less-likely P4 team finds a way to their conference title, a Group of 5 team would then have a path directly to the quarterfinals, and wouldn’t need to host a first-round game.

The higher-seeded teams below the top four will host the lower-seeded teams in the first round on campus sites as the No. 12 seed will visit the No. 5 seed, No. 11 vs. No. 6, No. 10 vs. No. 7, and No. 9 vs. No. 8.

