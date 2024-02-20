College Football Playoff approves “5+7” format for 12-team bracket starting in 2024

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024. On Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers announced the format that the 12-team ranking will take beginning next season. The “5+7” format will give an autobid to the five highest-ranked conference champions, and will then fill out the bracket with seven at-large bids.

The initial plan was a “6+6” format, which would give the six top-ranked conference champions an autobid. However with the fall of the Pac-12, the Power Five is now down to the Power Four. The initial inclusion of the sixth conference champion was put in place to ensure that a Group of Five champion would not be excluded from the 12-team playoff, but with just four major conference remaining, a 5+7 format ensures the same outcome.

The four highest-ranked conference champions — likely, the Power Four champions — will earn a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff. But there is a path where if a less-likely P4 team finds a way to their conference title, a Group of 5 team would then have a path directly to the quarterfinals, and wouldn’t need to host a first-round game.

The higher-seeded teams below the top four will host the lower-seeded teams in the first round on campus sites as the No. 12 seed will visit the No. 5 seed, No. 11 vs. No. 6, No. 10 vs. No. 7, and No. 9 vs. No. 8.