Which players might be franchise tagged before 2024 NFL season?

The 2024 NFL franchise tag can be placed on a player from February 20th to March 5th, but it means the team will need to pay a good salary, while the player is guaranteed payment for only one season. Neither the team or player prefers the tag, but the team is the side who gets the best end of the deal usually.

As the window for the franchise tag just opened, we’ll take a look at which players could get the tag this season:

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Higgins had a down 2023 as both him and Joe Burrow dealt with injuries. As the No. 2 receiver on the team, he would get $20.7 million on the franchise tag. That could be a little too high for the Bengals, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has the Bengals leaning toward using the tag.

Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

I don’t see the Colts letting Pittman go this offseason. They have a young quarterback in Anthony Richardson who needs that No. 1 receiver talent Pittman brings. Expect the Colts to tag Pittman and try to get a deal done.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have a few players they’d like to keep who are going into free agency, but if they do use the tag, it will most likely be for their young safety Antione Winfield Jr. The tag for Evans would be $28.4 million, which is likely too high for the Bucs. Evans is coming off a great season despite hitting the dreaded 30-year-old mark. The Bucs could sign him to an extension, but there’s a good chance they’ll get outbid.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Most reports have the Giants letting Barkley test the free agency market. They used the tag on him last season, but at this point in his career, the tag at $12 million is likely too high in the depressed running back market.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

The franchise tag would give Mayfield over $36 million, so we can expect if the team wants to keep him, that they will negotiate a long-term deal instead of using the tag. At this point the team likely does want to bring him back after a successful 2023, but they can’t pay him as a top-tier quarterback.

Chris Jones, DE, Chiefs

The Chiefs need Jones on their defense, but they likely don’t want to pay the $32 million the franchise tag would cost. Despite Jones saying he will remain a Chief during their Super Bowl parade, we can expect him to test the market if the Chiefs don’t give him an extension.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns has been a trade candidate, but the team kept him around. He’s a very good player, but his production dipped a bit this last season, as it did for most of the Panthers players. Burns was wanting to be right up there with T.J. Watt and Nick Bosa in terms of salary, but it doesn’t look like he’ll get that. All options are likely on the table in this situation, as the team could extend him if he has come down on his price, or they could tag him and do this all again next season or they could tag and trade him if his market is good enough.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Jaguars

The Jaguars need to keep Allen and they will likely do so one way or the other this offseason. They of course would prefer a multi-year extension, but if they can’t come to a deal, the tag is firmly on the table.

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Buccaneers

Winfield is young and one of the best at his position. The team should do their best to get him an extension, but if not, they will use the franchise tag.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Dolphins

The Dolphins don’t have the best salary cap situation, so giving Wilkins $20.9 million next season could be tough with the franchise tag. A lot depends on how well they can maneuver to get out of the red. In the end, I expect the Dolphins to tag Wilkins, but it isn’t a lock.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Bears

Johnson is a key defender for the Bears and someone they’d like to have around for a long time. The Bears will likely tag him and try to come to a longterm deal.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Chiefs

Sneed was a huge part of the Chiefs Super Bowl season, as was Chris Jones. Getting both back would be tough, but the franchise tag for Sneed and an extension for Jones would likely be the route they’d need to take.