Opening odds for 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

The PGA TOUR heads south of the border this week as the 2024 Mexico Open tees off from Vidanta Vallarta this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Last year’s Mexico Open winner, Tony Finau, returns to the field this year and enters as the favorite to win. Finau is installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook after a three-stroke victory over Jon Rahm in 2023. Nicolai Hojgaard, a member of last year’s winning European Ryder Cup team, looks for his first PGA TOUR win and comes in at +1600.

The field also includes Thomas Detry, Emiliano Grillom and Taylor Pendrith at +2500 apiece, and Keith Mitchell and Stephen Jaeger at +2200 apiece.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which tees off Thursday, February 22: