Is Lionel Messi a lock to lead MLS in goals scored for 2024?

The 2024 Major League Soccer season will feature Lionel Messi as a full-time Inter Miami player, which means there’s big expectations for the South Beach club. Inter Miami are the favorites to win MLS 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook priced at +300, while Messi is the favorite to lead the league at +250. Is this as simple as making a wager and waiting for the season to end to get paid out?

Messi set the soccer world on fire with 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup games, leading Inter Miami to its first-ever trophy in the process. That thinking led many to believe the Argentina superstar would lead the league in goals last season despite only having a handful of games left to play, which would lead to a huge payout. Unfortunately, Messi only scored one goal in MLS play, and was limited to six games after the Leagues Cup run due to injuries.

Health is only one concern for the 36-year old, who will turn 37 during the season. New addition Luis Suarez, Messi’s longtime teammate at Barcelona, is just behind him in the odds table to lead the league in goals scored at +600. There’s a possibility Messi and Suarez split the goals and open the door for a big-time scorer from another squad to win this market.

One potential alternative option is Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar (+1400), who scored 15 goals a season ago and has 54 goals over the last three MLS seasons. Even though LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (+900) had more goals a season ago, Mukhtar has more of a track record when it comes to finding the back of the net. Columbus Crew star Cucho (+1200) and reigning league MVP Luciano Acosta (+1600) are also intriguing options after having success a year ago.

For now, Messi seems like the best option. Even if he does get hurt later on the year, he might’ve built up enough of a lead to withstand missing a few games. He’s the best player on the field in every game he plays, and we saw what he could do when healthy in the Leagues Cup last year. At +250, he’s a great pick ahead of the 2024 campaign.