Champions League predictions for first leg of 2023-24 round of 16 games February 20 and 21

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League knockout stage continues Tuesday with the first leg of round of 16 games featuring Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund. Action this week continues Wednesday with Porto, Arsenal, Napoli and Barcelona. All matches will be available on Paramount+, with the Inter Milan and Barcelona games also airing on CBS.

We’ll go through everything you need to know about each match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and our predictions for each contest.

Champions League round of 16 first leg picks

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid - Tuesday, February 20, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

Inter Milan: -130

Draw: +260

Atletico Madrid: +400

Inter Milan come into this home contest off a 4-0 win over Salernitana in Serie A play, the club’s eighth win in a row across all competitions. They have already ruled Juan Cuadrado out for this contest and could also be without Stefano Sensi and Francesco Acerbi. Inter Milan were able to make a run to the final a year ago, and this is where a journey to get back there begins.

Atletico Madrid present a stiff challenge. The La Liga side are known for their tough defense under Diego Simeone, and they should be getting some key players back. Alvaro Morata is set to return along with Gabriel Paulista, though the former is far more important to the squad. Thomas Lemar and Cesar Azpilicueta remain out for Simeone.

A double chance for Atletico Madrid comes in at +105, which is tremendous value for the visiting side that comes to San Siro off a 5-0 win over Las Palmas. Officially, I like the draw given Atleti’s defensive chops. Inter are a formidable home side but this is the toughest team they’ve faced in a while.

Pick: Draw +260

PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund - Tuesday, February 20, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

PSV Eindhoven: +120

Draw: +270

Borussia Dortmund: +220

PSV come into this match with three wins in their last four games, most recently topping a man down Heracles side 2-0. The Eredivisie outfit has created separation in the league, which means they’ll go hard in this competition.

Dortmund have a big injury issue with Sebastian Haller, and they’ll still be missing Ramy Bensebaini, Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha. The German club has not suffered a loss since December 6, winning four of the last six matches.

It’s usually hard for a road team to grab a win in Champions League knockout matches but Dortmund are the superior side on paper. Take the Bundesliga club to get the job done here.

Pick: Borussia Dortmund +220

FC Porto vs. Arsenal - Wednesday, February 21, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

FC Porto: +450

Draw: +285

Arsenal: -150

The hosts come into Champions League play with three wins in five matches but they’ve got an injury concern. Striker Mehdi Taremi is dealing with a groin injury and is considered unlikely to suit up.

Arsenal have their own injury problems with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira all considered questionable. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are out. The Gunners have been on fire despite these issues, winning their last five games and outscoring opponents 21-2 in that span.

On form alone, I’ll take the Premier League side even though they are visitors in this contest.

Pick: Arsenal -150

Napoli vs. Barcelona - Wednesday, February 21, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

Napoli: +180

Draw: +250

Barcelona: +150

Napoli have failed to replicate their 2022-23 success this season, sitting ninth in Serie A. The host have an opportunity to make noise in Europe but have struggled to find the back of the net. Napoli have one win the last five matches across all competitions, and have only scored three goals in that span. Star striker Victor Osimhen is potentially going to return, which would give the Italian side a boost.

Barcelona have their own injury issues with Joao Felix in doubt. Ferran Torres and Marcos Alonso have been ruled out, which means the Catalan club will need to lean on their depth. Barca have been on fire offensively, scoring 12 goals in their last five matches and 52 goals in 25 La Liga games. As long as they can keep up this form offensively, they’ll be in good shape here.

Pick: Barcelona +150