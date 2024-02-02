Pick on the Total for Tulsa-Florida Atlantic on February 3

The Florida Atlantic Owls are in a three-way tie atop the American Conference, but the wins have come by close margins and they will look to exert their will on Saturday at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (-15, 152.5)

The Owls have been consistent on offense all season, ranking 11th in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis and have scored at least 79 points in 13 of their last 18 games.

The defense trying to slow down the Owls has some misleading raw stats as Tulsa is 68th in points allowed per possession this season, but entered conference play 16th in this category after playing one of America’s weakest non-conference schedules and have allowed 17.7 points more per 100 possessions in conference than they did out of conference.

The defensive effort gets far worse on the road for Tulsa with much of their non-conference schedule having home games, allowing 16.6 points more per 100 possessions when away from home than at home.

While Tulsa has struggled recently on defense, the team has reached at least 76 points in five of their past six games and have gotten to at least 70 points in all but two of their games this season and get to face a Florida Atlantic defense that is 131st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Tulsa is also one of the fastest teams in the country, ranking 32nd in the country in total possessions per game, leading to the team allowing at least 83 points in five of their last six games.

Both teams are allowing plenty of second chances with Tulsa 260th in the nation in defensive rebounds rate with opponents grabbing 29.7% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound while Florida Atlantic is 195th in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to rebound 27.5% of their missed shots.

Both teams are also having difficulties in guarding the per initial with Florida Atlantic 230th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while Tulsa overall is 34th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, but their 26.6% opponent 3-point shooting percentage at home balloons to 36.4% away from home, which ranks 278th in the country in road 3-point shooting percentage defense.

With Tulsa blistering tempo coupled with a defense that has failed to get stops in conference play, Saturday’s showdown in the American sets up to be a high scoring shootout.

The Play: Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Over 152.5