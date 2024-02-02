 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk postponed after Fury suffers massive cut in sparring [VIDEO]

The undisputed heavyweight showdown will no longer take place on February 17. Usyk will now have to find a new opponent.

By Mike Turay
Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk Press Conference Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has been called off after Fury suffered a severe cut during his training. The WBC heavyweight champion and his group Queensberry Promotions confirmed the news this afternoon.

The cut damaged above Fury’s right eye and it would take several months for it to heal, per Chris Mannix. A video of the sparring session also was released.

As for Usyk, it is uncertain who he will defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against. For boxing fans this was an unpredictable outcome for what was slated to be the first undisputed heavyweight showdown since Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in 1999.

The bout was set to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury fought former UFC start Francis Ngannou at that same venue last December, narrowly escaping with a decision win. Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic is a possible last minute opponent for Usky who defeated Daniel Dubois last June by 9th-round KO.

More From DraftKings Network