Going over public betting split for Super Bowl 58 MVP on Friday, Feb. 2

We’re a little over a week until Super Bowl Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The market for Super Bowl 58 MVP has been up since this matchup was decided, so we’ve seen plenty of betting action. Here we’re going to take a look at public betting splits for SB58 MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook and give some insight into who to bet on.

Super Bowl 58 MVP odds

Public betting splits as of Friday, Feb. 2

To no one’s surprise, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is seeing the most money at 22% of the handle to win SB58 MVP. He’s tied for second in terms of public betting at 14% with teammate Travis Kelce. The most heavily bet on player to win SB58 MVP is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey at +475.

The most interesting trend here is how low people are on Niners QB Brock Purdy. He has the second-best odds to win SB58 MVP. Historically, 32 of 57 SB MVPs have been quarterbacks. Purdy is the QB for the team favored to win by DKSB. And he’s getting the fifth-most bets in this market. The public is right though. Purdy would have to be flawless to win SB MVP and even then, they may end up giving it to whichever receiver performs the best out of CMC, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

Aiyuk and Kittle aren’t getting much love in this market. Both aren’t bad sprinkle bets, however. Each could pop and the odds are favorable. Outside of the top-3, Kittle and Aiyuk present the best bang-for-your-buck in this market.