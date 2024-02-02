Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII Props and Odds Offered on DraftKings Sportsbook

There’s no better way to celebrate Taylor Swift’s emergence into the NFL landscape this season than offering special Super Bowl LVIII props inspired by the superstar artist.

TAYLOR SWIFT PROPS ARE LIVE pic.twitter.com/TtetL5KKKp — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 2, 2024

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Sportsbook has done exactly that, creating a “For The Swifties” tab dedicated to those uniquely-themed props. Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props and their respective odds:

For The Swifties: Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII Props Prop Odds Prop Odds You Belong With Rashee: T. Kelce or R. Rice to Score a TD in the 1st Half (+120) Fifteen: P. Mahomes 15+ Rush Yards and 215+ Pass Yards (-140) Wildest Dreams: T. Kelce to Score the 1st & Last TD (+2500) Mine: T. Kelce 87+ Receiving Yards (+190) Anti-Hero: B. Purdy 250+ Pass Yards and 2+ Pass TDs (+200) Red: KC Chiefs to Score 22+ Points in the 1st Half (+1200) The Last Great American Dynasty: KC Chiefs to Win by 22+ Points (+1200) Gold Rush: SF 49ers to Score 40+ Points (+750) Run: T. Kelce 5+ Rush Yards (+1000) How You Get the Girl: T. Kelce to Score a TD in Each Half (+1000) Friendship Bracelets: T. Kelce or K. Juszczyk to Score the 1st TD (+600) Shake It Off: SF 49ers to Score First, KC Chiefs to Win (+350) I Knew You Were Trouble: C. McCaffrey 150+ Rush+Rec Yards (+160) You Need To Calm Down: B. Purdy 200+ 1st Half Pass Yards (+800) Is It Over Now?: KC Chiefs To Lead by 14+ Points (+250) Two Is Better Than One: 2 Successful 2 Point Conversions (+1200) Today Was a Fairytale: T. Kelce to Score a TD and KC Chiefs to Win (+240) 22: Any Quarter to Have 22+ Points Scored (+400) Deja Vu: KC Chiefs to Win by Exactly 11 Points (+3000) Fearless: B. Purdy 300+ Pass Yards and 3+ Pass TDs, SF 49ers to Win (+1000) Karma: T. Kelce 0 Receptions, SF 49ers to Win (+3000) Look What You Made Me Do: KC Chiefs to Trail in the 4th Quarter and Win the Game (+500) Love Story: KC Chiefs to Win, P. Mahomes and T. Kelce to Combine for All KC Chiefs TDs (+2000) Mastermind: SF 49ers to Win and Rush for 200+ Yards (+600) Seven: Winning Margin to be Exactly 7 Points (+700)

You can bet on these Swift-themed props on DraftKings Sportsbook right now!

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!