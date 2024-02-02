The SEC hosts a top-10 matchup as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday, February 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC) is fresh off a shocking loss at home. They were upset 63-59 by South Carolina in their worst loss of the season. The Vols are 3-3 against currently ranked opponents this season, with wins over Alabama, Wisconsin, and Illinois offset by losses to UNC, Kansas, and Purdue. The Vols rank sixth at KenPom and second in adjusted defensive efficiency, as they hold opposing teams to 37.5% shooting (2nd in the nation). On the offensive side, the Vols are led by Dalton Knecht, averaging 20.1 points per game.

Kentucky (15-5, 5-3 SEC) ranks 23rd overall at KenPom and 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wildcats, like the Vols, also lost their latest game in a home upset. Kentucky fell to Florida, 94-91, and have now lost two of their last three games after an earlier loss to South Carolina. The Wildcats are a young team, but their high-powered offense is led by fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves, who averages 19.1 points per game. The Wildcats rank third in the nation in points per game with 88.7.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -1.5

Total: 160