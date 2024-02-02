The ACC’s premier basketball matchup tips off this weekend as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Duke (16-4, 7-2 ACC) grabbed a road win over Virginia Tech in their latest game. Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and Kyle Filipowski had 14 in the 87-77 victory. The Blue Devils are 1-1 against current top 25 teams, with a win over Baylor and a loss to Arizona on their resume. Duke ranks 12th overall at KenPom and ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency. They rank 15th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage, finding success from the perimeter at a 38.7% clip.

UNC (17-4, 9-1 ACC) ranks seventh overall at KenPom and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Their latest appearance saw them fall to Georgia Tech on the road by one point. RJ Davis put up 28 points for the Tar Heels, and no other player hit the double digits in the scoring column. UNC is 2-2 against ranked opponents, with wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma offset by losses to UConn and Kentucky.

Duke vs. North Carolina opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNC -5

Total: 151