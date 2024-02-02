Two Big 12 powers will clash at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday as the No. 4 Houston Cougars hit the road to battle the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Houston (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) has won five straight heading into this contest and just survived a 76-72 overtime affair at Texas on Monday. The Cougars were able to gain the edge in OT and a pair of Emanuel Sharp free throws with one second left effectively sealed the game. Jamal Shead dropped 25 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Kansas (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from last weekend’s loss at Iowa State by obliterating Oklahoma State in an 83-54 drubbing on Tuesday. The Jayhawks were never in danger as they led for the entire evening and held the Cowboys to just 29.3% shooting. Hunter Dickinson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the rout. Senior swingman Kevin McCullar missed the game for the Jayhawks with a bone bruise, and he’s listed as questionable as of now.

Houston vs. Kansas opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -2.5

Total: 133.5