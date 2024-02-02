The reigning national champions will invade Madison Square Garden on Saturday as the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies visit the St. John’s Red Storm. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Fox in what is expected to be a sellout crowd in Manhattan.

UConn (19-2, 9-1 Big East) has rattled off nine straight victories heading into this contest and just dispatched of Providence in a 74-65 win on Wednesday. The Huskies shot just 40% from the field for the evening, but was able to establish just enough separation from the Friars in the second half to win comfortably. Tristen Newton had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

St. John’s (13-8, 5-5 Big East) has been struggling with four losses in its last five outings, last falling to Xavier in an 88-77 setback on Wednesday. This game was a tied at 75 with 3:02 left before the Musketeers left the Johnnies in the dust with a 12-2 run to close the game. Joel Soriano provided 21 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort.

UConn vs. St. John’s opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -4.5

Total: 146.5