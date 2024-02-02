Theo Epstein rejoins Red Sox as part owner, senior advisor with Fenway Sports Group

Former Boston Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein is leaving his role with Major League Baseball to join Fenway Sports Group as a part owner and senior advisor, the company announced on Friday. According to a Sportico report, Epstein, who was a central figure behind some of MLB’s recent rule changes, will continue to serve on MLB’s competition and on-field committees on an informal basis.

Fenway Sports Group has grown far beyond just the Red Sox, now owning a number of professional sports franchises including Liverpool in the Premier League, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL and RFK Racing.

Epstein will reportedly have his hand in just about all aspects of FSG’s portfolio, but the headliner understandably is his return to the Red Sox, the team with whom he rose to fame as general manager from 2003-2011. He brought Boston its first two World Series titles since 1918, but the relationship soured toward the end, and he eventually left to take over as president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs. He captured another historic World Series title on the North Side and held that position he held until after the 2020 season, when he stepped away from front office roles for good.

“There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era,” Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry said in a statement. “Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of Senior Advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion.”

“I am thrilled and honored to return to FSG, to join John, Linda, Tom, Mike, Sam and the ownership group, and to serve in this new role,” Epstein said. “This is truly a unique opportunity for me — a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level.

Epstein will also continue to serve as an operating partner for Arctos Partners, a sports private equity platform focused on sports. He likely won’t have much of a role in Boston’s day-to-day operations, but he’s among the best sounding boards in the sport, and it’s worth noting that he was the one who gave former pitcher and current Red Sox president Craig Breslow his start as an executive, hiring him for a role with the Cubs back in 2019. Amid what’s been a pretty bleak winter for Boston, having his voice back in the building can at least be something of a silver lining.