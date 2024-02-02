Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 2

There are 10 games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with only one game airing on national TV. This slate kicks off the last weekend before the trade deadline, where contenders and sellers will attempt to make moves to set themselves up better for this season or the future. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 2

Clippers vs. Pistons

Paul George (groin) - available

Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT

George, named an All-Star Thursday, is available. Zubac remains out, which means decent minutes for Mason Plumlee in the middle.

Cade Cunningham (injury management) - probable

Isaiah Stewart (ankle) - OUT 10-14 days

Stewart will be sidelined for a bit, which opens up an opportunity for Jalen Duren to take on a bigger role.

Heat vs. Wizards

Duncan Robinson (concussion) - OUT

Robinson is out, which means more perimeter looks for Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. Robinson was getting significant playing time because of his ability to stretch the floor, so we’ll see how the Heat deal with his absence.

Marvin Bagley (back) - OUT

Jordan Poole (illness) - available

Landry Shamet (illness) - available

Update: Bagley is out, which means Gafford likely gets more playing time down low. Poole and Shamet are both in for Washington.

We’ll see who suits up, but Bagley being out would mean more looks for Daniel Gafford. Poole sitting down opens up this entire offense, likely giving Tyus Jones the heavy usage. Kyle Kuzma should see additional shots too.

Suns vs. Hawks

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable

Hunter should be good after coming back from a knee injury earlier this week.

Kings vs. Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD

Haliburton likely gets a breather on the second night of a back-to-back set since he’s already on a minutes limit when he does play. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell would be the beneficiaries if Haliburton gets the night off.

Raptors vs. Rockets

RJ Barrett (knee) - questionable

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) - questionable

Immanuel Quickley (quad) - questionable

I’d expect Barrett and Quickley to play, while Poeltl is a trade candidate and might get shut down through the trade deadline.

Alperen Sengun (illness) - questionable

If Sengun doesn’t play, the Rockets likely lean on Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale on the interior.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Klay Thompson (illness) - available

Draymond Green (knee) - probable

Both veterans should be in for Golden State.

Magic vs. Timberwolves

Gary Harris (calf) - probable

Harris should be in for Orlando.

Hornets vs. Thunder

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - doubtful

Gordon Hayward also remains out for Charlotte, who likely won’t have Ball back either. That means a heavy workload for Bryce McGowens and Miles Bridges.

Jalen Williams (ankle) - OUT

Williams remains sidelined, which thrusts Lu Dort into a bigger role. Aaron Wiggins might also see some of those minutes, especially with Isaiah Joe also out.

Pelicans vs. Spurs

Zion Williamson (foot) - questionable

Herbert Jones (groin) - questionable

Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) - questionable

If Williamson sits, look for Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to be the team’s primary offensive options. The Pelicans have no reason to mess around with a foot injury to their most important player.

Zach Collins (ankle) - questionable

Keldon Johnson (elbow) - questionable

Johnson should be in, since his issue is a laceration and nothing internal. Collins is the bigger question mark and if he sits, that means Victor Wembanyama should be the primary big man for San Antonio.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Jamal Murray (knee) - probable

Nikola Jokic (back) - questionable

The Nuggets can probably afford to sit Jokic for another game, especially if his back pain is a lingering issue. If he does sit again, look for Aaron Gordon to be the small-ball center again with Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson also helping out in the frontcourt.