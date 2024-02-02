Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 2

There are 10 games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with only one game airing on national TV. This slate kicks off the last weekend before the trade deadline, where contenders and sellers will attempt to make moves to set themselves up better for this season or the future. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 2
Clippers vs. Pistons
Paul George (groin) - available
Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT
George, named an All-Star Thursday, is available. Zubac remains out, which means decent minutes for Mason Plumlee in the middle.
Cade Cunningham (injury management) - probable
Isaiah Stewart (ankle) - OUT 10-14 days
Stewart will be sidelined for a bit, which opens up an opportunity for Jalen Duren to take on a bigger role.
Heat vs. Wizards
Duncan Robinson (concussion) - OUT
Robinson is out, which means more perimeter looks for Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. Robinson was getting significant playing time because of his ability to stretch the floor, so we’ll see how the Heat deal with his absence.
Marvin Bagley (back) - OUT
Jordan Poole (illness) - available
Landry Shamet (illness) - available
Update: Bagley is out, which means Gafford likely gets more playing time down low. Poole and Shamet are both in for Washington.
We’ll see who suits up, but Bagley being out would mean more looks for Daniel Gafford. Poole sitting down opens up this entire offense, likely giving Tyus Jones the heavy usage. Kyle Kuzma should see additional shots too.
Suns vs. Hawks
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable
Hunter should be good after coming back from a knee injury earlier this week.
Kings vs. Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD
Haliburton likely gets a breather on the second night of a back-to-back set since he’s already on a minutes limit when he does play. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell would be the beneficiaries if Haliburton gets the night off.
Raptors vs. Rockets
RJ Barrett (knee) - questionable
Jakob Poeltl (ankle) - questionable
Immanuel Quickley (quad) - questionable
I’d expect Barrett and Quickley to play, while Poeltl is a trade candidate and might get shut down through the trade deadline.
Alperen Sengun (illness) - questionable
If Sengun doesn’t play, the Rockets likely lean on Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale on the interior.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies
Klay Thompson (illness) - available
Draymond Green (knee) - probable
Both veterans should be in for Golden State.
Magic vs. Timberwolves
Gary Harris (calf) - probable
Harris should be in for Orlando.
Hornets vs. Thunder
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - doubtful
Gordon Hayward also remains out for Charlotte, who likely won’t have Ball back either. That means a heavy workload for Bryce McGowens and Miles Bridges.
Jalen Williams (ankle) - OUT
Williams remains sidelined, which thrusts Lu Dort into a bigger role. Aaron Wiggins might also see some of those minutes, especially with Isaiah Joe also out.
Pelicans vs. Spurs
Zion Williamson (foot) - questionable
Herbert Jones (groin) - questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) - questionable
If Williamson sits, look for Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to be the team’s primary offensive options. The Pelicans have no reason to mess around with a foot injury to their most important player.
Zach Collins (ankle) - questionable
Keldon Johnson (elbow) - questionable
Johnson should be in, since his issue is a laceration and nothing internal. Collins is the bigger question mark and if he sits, that means Victor Wembanyama should be the primary big man for San Antonio.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets
Jamal Murray (knee) - probable
Nikola Jokic (back) - questionable
The Nuggets can probably afford to sit Jokic for another game, especially if his back pain is a lingering issue. If he does sit again, look for Aaron Gordon to be the small-ball center again with Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson also helping out in the frontcourt.