How Super Bowl odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs have moved, who have placed biggest bets

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to Las Vegas on Sunday to begin on-the-ground preparations for Super Bowl 58. The two teams are wrapping up their practices at home on Friday and will arrive in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Heading into the bye weekend, the 49ers remain favorites to beat the Chiefs. They are installed as two-point favorites and -120 on the moneyline as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday. San Francisco opened as 2.5-point favorites and -130 on the moneyline last Sunday. By Monday morning, they were one-point favorites, but the line has moved to two since.

Overall betting splits have been in favor of the Chiefs throughout the week. VSiN tracks handle and bet splits live and it’s been all Chiefs. As of Friday afternoon, Kansas City is getting 64% of the handle and 72% of the bets to cover the spread and 69% and 83% of the handle and bets, respectively, to win outright.

If you’re interested in the total, it opened at 48 and has since settled at 47.5. 64% of the handle and 70% of bets are on the over. Weather won’t be an issue in the covered stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook has taken some sizable bets on the 49ers this week. The two biggest publicly known bets are in favor of the 49ers. One bettor put down $600,000 on the 49ers moneyline and it would pay out $1.1 million. Additionally, a bettor put down $315,000 on the 49ers to cover the two-point spread with a -105 price. That bettor would win $615,000. The biggest Chiefs bet is $36,100 at 2.5 points with a -110 price. It would pay out $68,918.51.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 58 odds movement

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Chiefs +110

Monday’s point spread: 49ers -1

Monday’s point total: 47.5

Monday’s moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100

Current point spread: 49ers -2

Current point total: 47.5

Current moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100