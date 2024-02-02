NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 2

With nine out of 10 games available on Friday’s main NBA slate, DFS managers have plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Trent Jr., Raptors, $4,900

Trent Jr. has two 35+ DKFP outings in his last seven games, and three more 20+ DKFP showings in that same stretch. The Raptors have some injury questions as well, with three key rotation players listed as questionable. That could mean more usage for Trent Jr., even if everyone suits up. Although the Rockets are a strong defensive team, they do show some leniency when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Trent Jr. is a great value add for lineups tonight.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers, $4,800

Indiana hasn’t submitted an official injury report yet, but it’s highly likely Tyrese Haliburton either sits or is on a heavy minutes limit. That means more usage for McConnell, who tends to put up solid fantasy showings when he gets playing time. The backup guard has averaged 20.5 DKFP over the last six games despite putting up just 4.0 DKFP in one of those games. The Kings rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,600

Despite some big showings recently, Gordon continues to come in below the $5k line. He’s combined for 74.5 DKFP in the last two games, and has played 30+ minutes in three of the four games since his return from a wrist injury. The Hawks rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards, making this an extremely favorable matchup for Gordon to continue his stellar production Friday.