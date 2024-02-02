Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA schedule, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 5.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-130)

Butler has gone over this line in three straight games, logging seven rebounds in a win over the Kings to help the Heat snap a seven-game losing streak. Miami shouldn’t have much trouble with the Wizards, who have been bad all season when it comes to rebounding. Washington is last in the league in opponent rebounds allowed, meaning Butler should have another big day on the glass.

Trae Young 30+ points vs. Suns (+145)

The Hawks point guard has hit this mark in two of the last three games, and being denied a spot in the All-Star Game (for now) is likely to bring out the best in him here. The Suns have been a solid defensive team of late, but they are 18th in opponent three-point percentage. If Young can get hot from behind the arc, he should be able to get to this point total Friday.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (+110)

Thompson is not known for distributing the ball but the Warriors guard has actually been racking up assists lately. In the last 10 games, he has gone over this line eight times. The Grizzlies do present a challenging matchup as they are just outside the top 10 in opponent assists allowed, but this line is low enough to back Thompson’s recent form and take the over.

Brandon Ingram over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (+130)

Ingram doesn’t shoot the triple a lot, which is likely why this prop comes in at plus money. The Pelicans forward is connecting on 38.2% of his triples in the last 15 games, highlighted by a 7-11 showing from deep against the Hornets. The Spurs are 27th in opponent three-point percentage, and Ingram went 5-7 from deep in the last meeting against San Antonio. Take him to hit a couple shots from behind the arc Friday and go over this line.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks vs. Hornets (-105)

The last time Holmgren didn’t record a single block was January 11 against the Trail Blazers. He’s averaging 2.9 blocks per game in the 11 games since then, going over this mark six times with three unders coming at two blocks. The Hornets don’t have much size down low and Holmgren should be able to use his length to impact shots all night. Charlotte’s opponents average 5.3 blocks per game, setting up the Thunder big man to go over this line.