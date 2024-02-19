Pick on the Spread for Central Florida-West Virginia on February 20

It has been a tough season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, posting an 8-17 record entering Tuesday’s home game against the Central Florida Knights, but have a full roster to work with for one of the first times all season.

Central Florida Knights (-3.5, 142.5) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia began the season with guards Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, and Noah Farrakhan out for most of non-conference play to a suspension in the case of Kriisa and the two-time transfer rules for Farrakhan and Battle.

These three players are averaging a combined 37.3 points per game while Kriisa leads the team with 4.6 assists per game and a 42.6% 3-point shooting percentage.

These players being out for the first nine games of the season, coupled with leaderIn blocks and rebounds, Jesse Edwards, missing much of December and all but two games in January najes this just the seventh game West Virginia has had with their full roster this season.

While the Central Florida defense they face ranks ninth in the country in points allowed per possession, is allowing 18.3 points more per 100 possessions when away from home than in Orlando.

The biggest issue the Knights defense has encountered away from home is guarding the 3-point line with opponents making 36.5% of their 3’s away from home and since shooting 28.4% from 3-point range in the first eight games of the season, the Mountaineers have made 35.2% of their 3’s since then.

Central Florida has also been inconsistent on offense, ranking 224th nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and scoring 10 points fewer per 100 possessions away from home than at home.

The biggest issue for the Central Florida offense has been making 2-point shots, ranking 280th in 2-point shooting percentage and 284th in overall field goal shooting percentage with that shooting percentage dropping to 39.8% in games played away from home, which ranks 317th nationally.

With both teams entering having went 1-4 in their past five games, this is a get right spot for both teams and with West Virginia finally being at full strength, they will bust out of their slump at home on Tuesday.

The Play: West Virginia +3.5