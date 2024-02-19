How to listen to Daytona 500 race on the radio

The Daytona 500 race was postponed due to inclement weather in Daytona Beach, Florida this year. Instead of a Sunday race, drivers will get going at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 19 at 4 p.m. ET. If you’ll be multi-tasking during the race or simply will not be near a television, we break down how you can still listen along on the radio.

The season-opener will have pre and post-race coverage on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio which can be accessed via the Sirius XM app or on Channel 90. MRN will also have a radio broadcast starting at 4 p.m. Sirius XM is offering 10 separate ‘Driver2Crew Chatter’ radio feeds as well.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took home the Daytona 500 trophy last year and is back to defend his spot. However Denny Hamlin is also back on the track and is the favorite to win with +750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The driver-to-communication racers and respective channels are listed below:

Ryan Blaney - SiriusXM 106

Bubba Wallace - SiriusXM 119

Joey Logano - SiriusXM 137

Chase Elliott - SiriusXM 138

Denny Hamlin - SiriusXM 139

Kyle Larson - SiriusXM 160

Kyle Busch - SiriusXM 161

William Byron - SiriusXM 162

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - SiriusXM 208

Brad Keselowski - SiriusXM 209

The race can be live-streamed online at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App if you prefer. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.